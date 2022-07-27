Artist Ashwathy Babu, friend held for reckless driving on Kochi road

Our Correspondent
Published: July 27, 2022 09:11 AM IST Updated: July 27, 2022 10:01 AM IST
Actress Ashwathy Babu, 26, and her friend Noufal were taken into custody by Thrikkakkara Police for rash and dangerous driving. Photo: Manorama

Kochi: A cinema and TV serial artist and her friend landed in police custody for rash and dangerous driving after their car rammed vehicles on a road here on Tuesday night.

Actress Ashwathy Babu, 26, and her friend Noufal were taken into custody by Thrikkakkara Police on Tuesday evening. 

Noufal drove the car in a highly dangerous and rash manner on the road stretching from the CUSAT Junction to Thrikkakkara temple. When the locals tried to stop the vehicle at Thrikkakara, he swerved the car and tried to escape but couldn't go ahead as the tyre burst.

Then, the duo tried to escape leaving the car. However, Thrikkakkara Police had reached the spot by then on information from the locals and nabbed them.

People started noticing the vehicle as Noufal was moving the vehicle back and forth at the CUSAT Junction. The car hit several vehicles as it took off from here. Following this, one person chased and tried to stop their vehicle by blocking it from the front. Irked by this, Noufal tried to swerve the vehicle off the road. That was when the tyre burst and he had to leave the vehicle.

As people gathered up around them, Ashwathy tried to help Noufal escape from the spot. The duo walked towards the school nearby. Police reached by then and took Noufal into custody.

Based on information from the locals, police found Ashwathy later and took her into custody. Both of them would undergo a medical examination.

Known delinquents

In 2018, Ashwathy and Noufal were arrested for possessing synthetic drug MDMA. 

In 2016 Ashwathy was nabbed by the police in Dubai for drug abuse. She is a native of Arattuvazhi at Thumba in Thiruvananthapuram.

