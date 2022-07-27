Thodupuzha nurse wins Kerala lottery, all kudos to honest ticket seller

Thodupuzha: No one knows when luck favours you. In one such instance, a woman, who didn't even see once the Sthree Sakthi lottery ticket she had purchased, fetched the first prize of Rs 75 lakh the other day.

Luck favoured KG Sandhyamol, a health nurse at the Kumaramangalam Village International School near Thodupuzha. She had booked in advance the lottery ticket from the retail agent, Sajan Thomas, over the phone.

Her victory also brought to the fore the honesty of a lottery retail agent who handed over the winning ticket to the owner the moment he got the news about her victory.

Sandhya met Sajan three months ago when she came to his lottery centre, named Vettikadu Lucky Centre at Mooppil Kadavu, to ask for change.

She was not in the habit of purchasing lottery tickets then. But later on, she started buying lottery tickets occasionally from Sajan's shop. He used to keep apart her lottery tickets which were booked through the phone. She used to give money later. While paying money, it didn't matter for her whether she got the prize or not.

This time too, she never thought that Sajan was calling her to inform that she won the first prize. Sandhya didn't even know the number of the lottery ticket that fetched her first prize.

It was from the wholesale lottery dealer, Manju Lucky Centre, that Sajan came to know that she got a prize of Rs 75 lakh.

Sandhya's husband is Kuriyattel Sivan Nath, who belongs to Mannanam in Kottayam district.