Body of toddler washed away in floodwaters found, mother survives

Kannur: More lives have been lost in rain havoc in Kerala. The body of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl who was washed away in the floodwaters along with her mother during a landslip at Chalil, Nedumpuram, in Kannur district was found on Tuesday morning. Her mother survived the mishap that occurred on Monday evening.

The deceased Numa Thaslin is the daughter of Nadeera and Shafeeq.

The girl’s body was found in the search operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and the locals in the morning.

Nadeera and members of another family nearby were rescued by the Fire and Rescue force personnel. Another two women who fell into the gushing waters nearby were also rescued.

What happened

Nadeera lost hold of the child as both were trapped in the gushing waters, said the locals.

The tragedy struck as Nadeera went to the backside of her house on hearing the sound of gushing water, but fell into the swirl.

Nadeera is a Junior Public Health Nurse at the health centre at Nedumpuram in Kanichar Panchayath.

Another dead

Meanwhile, the body of Rajesh who was also missing in the rain-related accidents at Poolakkutti Thazhe Vellara Colony, near Peravoor, was found. Initially, it was not known that he was missing. Search is on for one more person reported to be missing.

Vellara Mannali Chandran, aged 55, is missing in the rain-related accident. His house was completely damaged. Though his son Rivin was missing, he was found later at night and hospitalised.

One of the buildings of Kripa Bhavan, a destitute home in Thettuvazhi, Peravoor, was completely submerged.

Landslides occuured at Poolakkutti and Vellara areas in Kanichar Panchayath; Chekkeri and Poolakkundu in Kolayad Panchayath and Velloonni in Kelakam Panchayath, locals informed.