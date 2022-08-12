Kozhikode businessman seriously injured after assault by abductors

Kozhikode: A businessman was kidnapped by a four-member gang and brutally assaulted and left on the roadside near Vazhakkad.

Lukhmanul Hakkim (45), a resident of Balussery, sustained severe injuries in the attack. He has been admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Hakkim, who runs a shop at Erakkulam in Kakkodi, was returning to Kozhikode on his bike after closing his shop around 9.30 on Thursday night.

When it rained, he took shelter at the bus stop near the Kakkodi Panchayath Office. A little later a van arrived and stopped near him.

Two men pushed him in after opening one of the doors, Hakkim said, while another man inside the van pulled him in.

The van sped away with Hakkim inside as people gathered when he cried aloud for help. On information from the locals, a police team led by Assistant Commissioner K Sudarshan, and Chevayur Inspector K K Biju reached the spot.

By then, the van had moved towards Narikkuni. The van went through Edavannappara road via Kunnamangalam. The gang brutally assaulted Hakkim inside the van and pushed him along the road around midnight.

Hakkim was initially taken to a private hospital and later admitted to the Medical College Hospital by 12.30 am.

Sub-Inspectors D Habeeb Rahman, Hareesh Kumar, and U K Jayadevan were in the police team.

The police said a hunt is on for the assailants.