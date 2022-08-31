Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Fire at electric two-wheeler showroom in Kozhikode; 10 scooters gutted

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 31, 2022 07:42 PM IST
Electric scooter showroom fire | (Photo - MT Vidhuraj)
The two-wheelers that were gutted in the fire that broke out at a showroom in Nadakkavu in Kozhikode on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. PHOTO: MT Vidhuraj
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A fire broke out at an electric two-wheeler showroom in Nadakkavu on Wednesday after the battery of a scooter exploded while charging.

Around 10 electric scooters that were in the showroom's godown for service were gutted in the fire.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot at the earliest and doused the fire.

RELATED ARTICLES

Though the fire was caused by a battery explosion, what caused the same is yet to be ascertained.

Prima facie, it seems a short circuit sparked the fire. However, only a detailed investigation will reveal the exact reason.

Electric scooter showroom fire | (Photo - MT Vidhuraj)
The two-wheelers that were gutted in the fire that broke out at a showroom in Nadakkavu in Kozhikode on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. PHOTO: MT Vidhuraj
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.