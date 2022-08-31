Fire at electric two-wheeler showroom in Kozhikode; 10 scooters gutted

Kozhikode: A fire broke out at an electric two-wheeler showroom in Nadakkavu on Wednesday after the battery of a scooter exploded while charging.

Around 10 electric scooters that were in the showroom's godown for service were gutted in the fire.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot at the earliest and doused the fire.

Though the fire was caused by a battery explosion, what caused the same is yet to be ascertained.

Prima facie, it seems a short circuit sparked the fire. However, only a detailed investigation will reveal the exact reason.