Major fire breaks out at Kozhikode's SM street; 6 fire tenders at spot

Kozhikode: A major fire broke out at a footwear shop inside the busy SM Street, also known as Mittayitheruvu, in Kerala's Kozhikode on Friday.

Six units of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services have rushed to the spot and are trying to prevent the fire from not spreading to nearby shops.

No casualty has been reported due to fire so far.

The exact cause of the blaze has not been ascertained yet.

Mittayitheruvu or Sweet Meat Street is a commercial hub in the heart of Kozhikode city and is a congested spot.

The first major fire outbreak at Mittayitheruvu happened in 1995. In 2007, another blaze claimed 8 lives. After that, the street has witnessed several fire accidents even though they did not result in any casualties.

