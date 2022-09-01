Pinarayi omits 'SilverLine' from speech, requests PM's help 'to develop transport sector'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 01, 2022 07:14 PM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan omitted the reference to 'SilverLine' while he appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre's assistance in developing the 'transport sector' in the state.

The proposed semi-high speed rail corridor project -- connecting the entire stretch of Kerala -- that has witnessed statewide protests, awaits the Centre's approval.

Earlier this month, CM Vijayan had said in the Assembly that the Centre "will have to approve the project. They will have to. If not now, surely in the future."

However, while addressing the Kochi Metro phase-II inauguration ceremony in the presence of PM Modi, Vijayan did not mention his government's flagship project.

"Kerala needs valuable help from the government of India in its efforts to decongest the road traffic," said Vijayan.

"I request that the proposal submitted by the government of Kerala for the development of transport sector in the state may kindly be approved at the earliest," he said.

