78 suffer dog bites in Ernakulam on Tuesday, many hurt after canine attacks on bikes

Kochi: The stray dog menace continues to haunt Kerala with more dog bites being reported from several quarters.

In Ernakulam district alone, 78 people sought treatment following stray dog bites on Tuesday. In just four-and-a-half hours, 24 people sought treatment for dog bites in the Palakkad district. Those who suffered injuries include teachers and students. Though more people sought treatment in the afternoon, the authorities refused to divulge details. A direction was also issued that the statistics should not be revealed to the media.

A total of 33 people in Kozhikode, 28 in Kannur, 20 in Kollam, 18 in Kasaragod, five in Pathanamthitta, and two in Thiruvananthapuram districts sought treatment after dog bites. In Pathanamthitta, it was pet dogs that mauled the victims.

A blind lottery agent Chandran, 63, hailing from Kulamakkiyil Colony in Kalavoor in Alappuzha district, suffered a dog bite at Sarvodayapuram. Newspaper agent Reji Thomas of Thottadi Virippu in Thalavadi was bitten by a dog when he went to distribute newspapers near Edathua.

Two students were hurt when the bike they were riding lost control and skidded after a street dog leaped on its way at Pappali Junction, Potta, Chalakkudy, in Thrissur. The dog, which was hit by the bike, succumbed to its injuries.

Another street dog bit a homemaker who was washing the home utensils in the courtyard of the house at Puthamkulam in Perumbilavu. The woman was administered the vaccine at the Medical College Hospital. A youth who rode a bike at Chittattukara was bitten by a dog in his leg. Ananthu (12), son of Machattu Narayanan of Karumam, who was chased by a street dog gang, was saved by people in the neighborhood at Oorakam. He is a Class VII student of Cherpu CNN High School.

File Photo: Manorama

Another biker Chokliyath Riyas lost control of his bike after being chased by a rogue street dog gang in Kozhikode. The vehicle skidded, hurting Riyas, at Kunnathukara, Vadakara. Four persons were hurt after an autorickshaw carrying a patient to the hospital was waylaid by street dogs at Iritty Taluk in the Kannur district.