Relief for MSW holders, now eligible for PSC's medical receptionist post

Thrissur: Post-graduates will also be considered for the post of Receptionist in Medical Education Services from now on.

This has been made possible after the Kerala Higher Education Department issued an order stating that Post-Graduate degree in Social Work takes precedence over Diploma in Social Work.

Earlier, Malayala Manorama had reported about Public Service Commission candidates being told that a Diploma in Social Work was sufficient for securing this job and that those who have completed the PG course could not be considered.

After PSC candidates brought this report to the attention of Minister R Bindu, the higher education department additional secretary issued the new order.

This new order has come as a relief to several candidates with Master of Social Work qualification who were worried that they would be excluded from the rank list.

Upload GO too

The PSC portal attributes are yet to be modified in order to reflect the additional eligibility for the post.

When those, who qualified in the exam, tried to upload the PG certificate on the website to be included in the rank list, they were instructed to also upload the Government Order (GO) on the educational qualification required.

Those candidates who approached the PSC offices to get hold of the GO copy were told to get it from the Directorate of the Higher Education Department.