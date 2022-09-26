Kerala hotspot of terrorism, fringe elements: BJP chief Nadda

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP chief JP Nadda has claimed that Kerala was now a hotspot of terrorism and fringe elements. He was speaking at a party event in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Nadda's reference comes just days after the National Investigation Agency led raids and arrests in Popular Front of India offices in 15 states, including Kerala.

The majority of the arrests were made in Kerala and explaining the clampdown, the NIA had accused the PFI leader and cadres of funding terrorism in the country.

Without naming the PFI, Nadda has claimed that the lives of ordinary citizens in the state were not safe. “Kerala is now becoming hotspot of terrorism. Kerala is becoming a hotspot of fringe elements. Life of an ordinary citizen is not safe here,” Nadda said.

The BJP leader has accused the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in Kerala of sponsoring lawlessness. “Communal tensions are mounting. The tacit support of the left-led government is given to the people who create, support and believe in violence,” said Nadda.

CPM now a family party

Meanwhile, Nadda also said that the CPM-led LDF government in Kerala had shed its ideologies and was now a family party.

“The ideology of the left government has been corrupted, now they have fallen prey to family rules, to dynastic rules. The involvement of daughter and son-in-law in the governance is also seen,” said Nadda.