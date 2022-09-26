Minister Riyas gives ultimatum to repair roads leading to Sabarimala

Thiruvananthapuram: Public Works Department and Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyas lost his cool before the officials during a review meeting held to assess the progress of road repairs ahead of the start of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season.



The minister became furious as some of the officials could not clearly explain what progress had been made in road works. Riyas also gave an ultimatum to finish the works by October 19.

Though the minister arrived on time for the review meeting, several others, including top officials, failed to stick to time. The minister started the discussion by expressing his displeasure over this.

Peerumedu MLA Vazhur Soman explained the pathetic condition of the Sabarimala road in his constituency. However, the PWD officials could not explain the progress made in the road works there and also on several other roads. That too angered Riyas.

He ordered that all road repair works should be completed before October 19 and that he would personally conduct an inspection on that day and the following one. If any lapse happens, the officials in charge of the roads will be held responsible.

The minister also said the new rest houses in Erumely and Sabarimala will be inaugurated on October 19.