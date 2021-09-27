'Sponsor Meets' in other States planned to shore up Sabarimala finances

Thiruvananthapuram: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has decided to convene "Sponsor Meetings" in the Southern States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for finding money for Sabarimala development.

The first round of meetings will be held in Hyderabad on October 2 and 3. The meetings will be convened with the support of various organisations representing the devotees of Lord Ayyappa.

The invitation for the sponsor meetings has been extended to the VVIPs and the owners of big enterprises, who come for the Sabarimala "darshan" regularly.

A campaign will also be launched to underscore the point that there is no bar for temple "darshan" any longer and devotees can start taking "vrutham" for the next season.

The TDB officials would also meet the industrialists, from these States, who used to consider Lord Ayyappa as one of their partners and offer a portion of their profit as "kanikka" in the Sabarimala temple.

After COVID-19 restrictions came into vogue, the revenue at Sabarimala has come to almost zero level. But there is no reduction in the expenditure part. The money for disbursal of salary of employees is now given by the State Government.

The electricity charges in Sabarimala come to around Rs.10 crore annually. The plan is afoot to erect solar panels in Sabarimala by spending Rs.15 crore in order to overcome the huge electricity charges incurred yearly. The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) will give technical advice for the solar project free of cost.

The TDB has to also find out money for strengthening the 13 buildings existing in Sannidhanam which are in dilapidated condition.

Gold collections at temples to be examined



The TDB has instructed the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner to examine and count the weight of all Thiruvabharanams and gold chains lying at the disposal of almost 1,250 temples coming under the board. Many of these gold ornaments are used for adorning deities.



The decision came in the wake of the police's confirmation that a rudraksha gold chain with 81 beads was lost from the Ettumanoor Mahadeva Temple.

The Vigilance Wing of the TDB had found money disproportionate to the known source of income in the bank account of the "Melsanthi", who worked at the Ettumanoor temple during the time of disappearance of the gold chain.

The TDB would also probe into the complaint that many melsanthis had taken money directly from the devotees via online for temple offerings without the notice of the TDB.