Kochi: After weeks of controversy over its title, the Suresh Gopi-starrer 'Janaki V vs State of Kerala' has finally received a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Director Pravin Narayanan announced the update on social media: "Janaki V V/s State of Kerala – U/A 16."

Initially, the CBFC had raised strong objections to the film’s title, citing that 'Janaki' is another name for the Hindu goddess Sita, and had proposed 96 cuts. However, following backlash and a legal appeal by the filmmakers in the Kerala High Court, the board revised its stance, eventually requiring only two minor changes.

The CBFC's counsel, Abhinav Chandrachud, suggested alternate titles such as "Janaki V V/s State of Kerala" or "V Janaki V/s State of Kerala," noting that the protagonist’s full name is Janaki Vidhyadharan.

The filmmakers agreed to mute the character’s name during two brief segments of a courtroom cross-examination, where it is uttered twice—between 1:06:45 and 1:08:32, and again between 1:08:33 and 1:08:36.

In an earlier affidavit opposing the certification, the CBFC argued that the depiction of a character named after a revered deity being subjected to provocative questions—regarding drug use, pornography, and relationships—could hurt religious sentiments and disturb public order.

However, the release date is yet to be finalised. While the makers had initially planned to release the film on July 17, it is said the plan has been put on hold as the certification process for other language versions is still pending. The film is likely to hit theatres simultaneously across all languages once the remaining censor approvals are secured.

'JSK' is produced by J Phaneendra Kumar under the banner of Cosmos Entertainment, in association with Karthik Creations. The film stars Anupama Parameswaran and Madhav Suresh Gopi, and marks the return of Suresh Gopi in the role of a lawyer after 19 years — his last such portrayal being in the 2006 Shaji Kailas-directed film 'Chinthamani Kolacase'.