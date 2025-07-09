Kochi: In what may come as a relief to the makers of the Suresh Gopi movie 'Janaki Vs State of Kerala', the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has suggested two changes to the film.



The makers had approached the Kerala High Court after the Board suggested 96 cuts and a name change, as Janaki was an alternative name for the Hindu goddess Sita.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the CBFC softened its stance on Wednesday in the High Court and suggested that it would certify the movie with two cuts suggested.

According to the CBFC counsel Abhinav Chandrachud, the makers could consider changing the title of the film from 'Janaki Vs State of Kerala' to 'Janaki V Vs State of Kerala' or 'V Janaki Vs State of Kerala' as the protagonist's full name is Janaki Vidhyadharan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The counsel also suggested that the makers mute the name of the protagonist during the cross-examination scene in the movie. Justice Nagaresh has asked the filmmakers to present their opinion in the afternoon, when the High Court bench will again consider the case.