“They are united by blood, sir. But that blood doesn’t flow through their bodies,” says Sanjay Dutt’s character in his latest movie, 'KD: The Devil'. Dutt shares a unique bond with Malayali businessman Sameer Hamsa, a connection built on love and commitment. The depth and authenticity of their special friendship is truly inexplicable.

Sameer was in the sixth grade when he started admiring Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt after watching his movies. Determined to meet Dutt without anyone's help, he was committed to earning his admiration. Fortunately, Sameer's determination didn't remain just a dream. In 2008, he unexpectedly met his idol during a flight, marking the beginning of a profound friendship and brotherly bond. Malayali audience was curious to see Sameer accompanying Sanjay to Kerala for the promotion of the latter’s upcoming movie KD, The Devil.

When the media asked Sanjay about his views on Kerala, he replied, “Mohanlal, Mammootty, and my brother Sameer Hamsa are my relatives from Kerala.” In an interview with Manorama Online, Sameer shared details about his close friendship with Sanjay Dutt.

Sameer recounted that he met Sanjay during a flight in 2008. Since then, he has been a significant source of support for Sanjay and his family. He stood by Sanjay's family during the actor's imprisonment related to the infamous Mumbai blasts case. On the day Sanjay was released from jail, Sameer waited outside with his wife to welcome him. Additionally, Sameer named his son Shehran in honor of Sanjay’s son. Interestingly, it was Sanjay’s wife, Manyatha, who chose the names for all of Sameer’s children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sameer shares that Sanjay has a deep love for Kerala’s unique geography and stunning forests. Sanjay has been enamored with Kerala since he first visited the state in 1999 for the shooting of his movie, 'Safari'. He is also close friends with superstar Mohanlal. In the movie 'Loham', Mohanlal delivers the famous Hindi line “Nayak Nahi, Khalnayak Hu Main,” from the hit Hindi film 'Khalnayak', which starred Sanjay Dutt. The theaters erupted in applause when this popular dialogue was heard in Mohanlal’s deep voice. Sameer mentions that Sanjay Dutt is thrilled to know he has many fans in Kerala. He also added that Sanjay has promised to return to Kerala, both for shooting his films and to enjoy its immensely beautiful locations.