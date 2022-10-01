Anti-rabies vaccines available in Kerala are effective: Health Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George on Saturday assured the public once again that the anti-rabies vaccine available in Kerala is indeed effective. She cited the recent quality test results to back her claim.

The tests were done in a central laboratory.

Questions were raised about the efficacy of the vaccine after several people succumbed to the virus despite availing the vaccine shots.

George had then written to the Union Health Minister urging him to re-ascertain the quality of the vaccines.

