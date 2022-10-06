Palakkad accident: HC directs Transport Commissioner to appear in court tomorrow

Kochi: In the wake of the Vadakkencherry bus tragedy, the High Court has directed the Transport Commissioner to appear in court on Friday.

The court said that if the Transport Commissioner, who is also the Road Safety Commissioner, is unable to appear in person, he can appear online.

Justice Devan Ramachandran inquired whether there were any means to prevent such accidents from recurring. The problem is not being afraid of instructions and rules. The court said that it is not necessary to issue circulars but to take action.

Earlier, the division bench of the high court had sought a report from the police and the motor vehicle department regarding the accident.

The court has also registered a case suo motu in the incident.

A fuming court's action came after it watched the footage captured by students' parents moments before the tourist bus commenced its journey, which is now viral on social media.

Officials with the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) came under severe criticism from the court. The officer responsible for the accident has been summoned by the court tomorrow.

The action was taken by a Division bench comprising justices Anil K Narendran and P G Ajithkumar.