Kerala delegation in Wales: Student exchange prog, sending of health workers discussed

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 10, 2022 10:50 PM IST
A photograph shared by the Welsh Government on Twitter showing the reception given in Cardiff to the delegation from Kerala comprising Ministers Veena George (centre) and P Rajeev (third from left).

The Kerala government has reportedly agreed on a student exchange programme and sending of healthcare workers to Wales.

Venu Rajamony, Officer on Duty, External Cooperation, Kerala Government, shared the news on Twitter. Wales is part of the United Kingdom.

A Kerala delegation led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been on a tour of Europe. After visiting Finland and Norway, the delegation had landed in London on Saturday.

"Thanks Welsh Government for productive meetings with First Minister & Health Minister covering sending of health workers from Kerala to Wales and exchange of students under the Taith program. We look forward to close and mutually beneficial relations," tweeted Rajamony.

The Taith is a five-year programme of the Welsh government on taking "students and educators from around the world to Wales" with the aim of raising the country's international profile.

Earlier, a delegation from Kerala comprising Industries Minister R Rajeev and Health Minister Veena George had been welcomed in Cardiff, the capital of Wales.

The Welsh government said that the delegation from Kerala held "positive meetings" with their First Minister, Mark Drakeford and Minister for Health & Social Services, Eluned Morgan "on connections between Wales and Kerala, and how we can work together in areas of shared interest".

