Elanthoor aftershock: Tamil woman lured by Keralite temple priest missing

Ranni: Yet another mysterious case has surfaced in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district in the wake of the ongoing investigation into the double black magic murder here.

Police cases on missing women and complaints against withcraft have been mushrooming in Pathanamthitta in the wake of the human sacrifice case reported from Elanthoor area in which two women from Kerala and Tamil Nadu lost their lives.

As per one of the latest complaints, a Tamil woman who was allegedly lured by a temple priest from Kerala has been missing since July.

A complaint was lodged by her husband Madhurpandian, a resident of Rajapalayam in the Virudhunagar district of south Tamil Nadu.

He is a textile merchant who has been working in Ranni for nearly 12 years.

According to him, a pujari named Sampath had arrived in Rajapalayam five months ago to attend a ceremony.

There, Sampath met the man's wife Archana Yedavi (27), and later lured her away, leaving her two children behind.

On the basis of a complaint lodged with the police then, the woman was found later and brought to her relatives.

But, the very next day, the woman left home again to return to the priest, this time taking with her 19 sovereigns of gold.

According to Madhurpandian, Sampath apparently made the woman believe that he was a police officer who shed his uniform to become a pujari.

To convince the woman, Sampath produced a photo of him standing in front of a police jeep, Madhurpandian said.

Though Sampath had said then that he is a native of Karunagapally in Kollam, Archana's family suspects this claim, and even his name.

They also worry that after snatching the gold from the Archana, Sampath may endanger her life.

Though a complaint was filed at Dalavapuram station in Tamil Nadu, the family allege that the police is showing no interest in the case.

Since Sampath is a Keralite, attempts were also made to file a case at Ranni, but, according to Madhurpandian, the police had stated that they cannot accept a Tamil Nadu complaint here.

Archana is a learned woman. She had taught BEd and MA courses at a polytechnic college. Archana and Madhurpandian married following a love affair.

As reported earlier, two women were killed and dismembered at a house in Elanthoor for a black magic ritual purported to usher economic prosperity.

