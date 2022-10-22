Malayali soldier among four dead in Arunachal military chopper crash

A soldier from Kerala was among four killed in a military chopper crash in Arunachal Pradesh.

KV Ashwin (24) of Kizhakkemuri Kattuvalappil, Cheruvathur in the Kasaragod district died in the crash in the Upper Siang district on Friday.

Ashwin had joined the services four years ago. He was deployed in the electronics and mechanical wing and had visited his family in Kerala last month.

There were five onboard the advanced light helicopter, HAL Rudra. Till the time of reporting, search was on for the missing fifth passenger. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The crash site was reportedly 25km from the Tuting headquarters in a densely wooded mountainous area 35 km from the border with China.

This is the second accident involving an army helicopter in Arunachal Pradesh this month. A Cheetah helicopter crashed in Tawang district on October 5 and claimed the life of one of its two pilots. According to records, Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed 13 crashes since 1995 and 47 have been killed.

