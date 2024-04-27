Hospitalised UDF activists detained by Perambra police, locked up

Kozhikode: The UDF workers, who sustained serious injuries in an election-related altercation at Nochad, were taken into custody from a hospital here on Saturday. Perambra Police arrived at the hospital, took four UDF activists into custody and placed them in the lockup today morning. The UDF activists apprehended by the police are Lijas Mawattail, Jasser Thaiyullatil, Sameer Mapetta, and Vikas Maruthodi.



The clash between LDF and UDF workers occurred around 10 pm on Friday, resulting in injuries to 4 UDF workers and 2 LDF workers. UDF claims that the LDF workers involved in the altercation are yet to be arrested.

UDF activists voiced opposition to the police's actions, alleging that the injured were forcibly discharged from the hospital and taken to the police station, despite being unable to stand. UDF workers have gathered at the police station, demanding that the injured be returned to the hospital. However, the police assert that they are unable to take action due to instructions from above.