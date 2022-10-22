S Rajendran announces intention to leave CPM, slams MM Mani

Idukki: Following days of verbal strifes with veteran leader MM Mani, former legislator S Rajendran announced on Saturday that he has no intention to continue in the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPM).

The former Devikulam legislator also blamed MM Mani, a legislator from Udumbanchola, for his recent travails in CPM.

S Rajendran was accused of sabotaging the party's efforts in the 2021 Assembly elections.

He allegedly worked to ensure the defeat of Left candidate A Raja who had replaced him for the Devikulam seat which he had represented for 15 years.

Raja won the state polls regardless, and Rajendran was suspended from the CPM ranks.

Rajendran also clarified that he has no intention to join another party, for now.

The tussle between the two high-range CPM leaders began with Mani criticizing Rajendran for being "ungrateful".

On Sunday, he also called on party workers to 'handle' the "back-stabber".

Rajendran had met Mani's fiery statement with nonchalance, but not without putting to show his own strength in the region.

"If any party workers wishest to test their strength against mine, they are welcome. I too am a son of these hills. I will not back down from any fight," Rajendran had said.

Rajendran had also clarified then that he had no plans to leave the country or the party in the wake of Mani's threats.

However, coming under constant fire these past few days has had the three-time MLA reconsider, it would seem.

Rajendran was slated to return to the party in January after his suspension term comes to an end.