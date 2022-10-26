Malayalam
Keralite seminarian drowns in Godavari River, search on for priest

Our Correspondent
Published: October 26, 2022 02:50 PM IST
Capuchin priest Fr Tony Simon, 36, and Brother Bijo Thomas Palampurackal, 38, were involved in the accident. Photo: Manorama Online.
Topic | Kottayam

Ettumanoor: A Keralite seminarian has drowned in the Godavari River in Telangana.

The seminarian and a Keralite priest who was with him were swept away by the strong currents on Sunday evening.

The body of the seminarian has been recovered, while the search is continuing to trace the priest, according to the relatives.

Capuchin priest Fr Tony Simon, 36, and Brother Bijo Thomas Palampurackal, 38, were involved in the accident which happened around 12km away from Chennur at Adilabad in Telangana by 6pm on Sunday. 

Bijo is the son of Thellakom natives P T Thomas and Gracy.

The family has been residing at the Kaduvakuzhy in Mallappally since 2007.

A native of Kaipuzha, Fr Tony is the son of retired teacher Simon.

