Changanacherry: Mar Joseph Powathil, the former Archbishop of Changanacherry Archdiocese of the Roman Catholic Church, is no more. He was 92.

In 1985, he became the Metropolitan Archbishop of Changanassery Archdiocese, succeeding Mar Antony Padiyara, the later Cardinal. Prior to that he was the Bishop of Kanjirapally Diocese since his ordination in 1977 there.

In late 2006, he stepped down from the role of Changanasery Archbishop and since then he had been the Metropolitan Emeritus.

Born on August 14, 1930, he was ordained a Bishop in 1962.