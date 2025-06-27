Kochi: Art lovers are in for a visual treat as three distinctive art exhibitions open simultaneously at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi, each drawing attention for their unique themes and artistic approaches.

The first exhibition, `The Whispering Walls' by artist C Unnikrishnan, invites viewers to reimagine scenes from nature in a different way. Each piece has been created using kiln-baked soil blocks, which narrate the tales of the artist’s native village. The works portray indigenous concepts of divinity, including Yakshi, Madan and Marutha etc, blending folklore with visual storytelling. The exhibition was inaugurated by renowned painter Riyas Komu.

liminal-continuities-abhijith
A glimpse of Liminal Continuities by Abhijith Udayan.
Running alongside is `Liminal Continuities' by Abhijith Udayan, an introspective exploration of sabbaticals. MLA P V Sreenijan inaugurated the exhibition.

axiomatic-ipsofacto-sajeesh
Visitors at Axiomatic Ipso Facto by Sajeesh Pallikkara.

The third exhibition, titled `Axiomatic Ipso Facto' by Sajeesh Pallikkara, portrays the intersections of dream and reality. 

