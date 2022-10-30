Greeshma wanted to eliminate Sharon due to superstition: Victim's family

The family members of Sharon Raj, a Parassala youth, who was allegedly murdered by his woman friend, suspects superstition to be a motive.

Recently, Kerala was rocked by a twin human sacrifice at Elanthoor in Perinthalmanna also allegedly based on superstition.

As per reports, the accused in Sharon's death, Greeshma has confessed to the Crime Branch to spiking Sharon's drink with Copper Sulphate, a chemical commonly used as a pesticide.

It is alleged that she planned to eliminate Sharon based on a superstition concerning her married life.

The accused and family believed that as per her horoscope, Greeshma's first husband would not live long. However, they believed that she would lead a happy life on remarriage.

Sharon's mother has claimed that Greeshma had told him about her superstition and he had shared the same with his family.

In a phone call recording circulating, purportedly that of Greeshma, she is heard telling Sharon's friend that he had refused to back off from the relationship despite her reminding him of her belief.

'Sharon was poisoned earlier'

Sharon had drank the spiked juice and Ayurvedic decoction from Greeshma's house on October 14 and died in a hospital on October 25.

However, Sharon's family suspects that he was also poisoned earlier. According to statements given by Sharon's relatives to mediapersons, he was taken ill on September 25 and admitted to the Parassala Hospital.

It is said that then Sharon had exhibited similar symptoms of vomiting and nausea that had resulted in his most recent hospitalisation.