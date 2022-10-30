Woman doctor injured as patient assaults her in a fit of rage

Thiruvananthapuram: A lady doctor was left with a fractured hand after a patient who sought treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital allegedly assaulted her in a sudden fit of rage.

Waseer, a native of Muttatthara in Vallakadavu, turned violent when senior general surgeon Dr C M Shobha advised him to get admitted for treating the pain caused by kidney stones.

The 25-year-old was handed over to the police, and a court remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.

The incident happened at 2 pm on Saturday when the youth sought treatment for pain. Shobha examined and, after going through the medical reports, advised him to get admitted. Waseer got enraged hearing this and suddenly assaulted the doctor in front of others. The accused snatched and tore away the scanning report and other documents from the doctor before assaulting her at the Out-Patient Department. The security staff and others came rushing in and subdued him by force.

Shobha, the Head of Surgery at the OP Wing, suffered a fractured hand in the attack and is under treatment.