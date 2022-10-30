Sea recedes about 50 metres in Kozhikode, Tsunami ruled out

Kozhikode: For several hours on Saturday evening the sea receded up to 50 metres at the Kothi Beach near Nainamvalappu in Kozhikode.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority ruled out the possibility of a Tsunami as the withdrawal of sea is normally treated as a natural warning.

"There are no earthquake or tsunami warnings issued in the Arabian Sea or the Indian Ocean. Hence, there is no need to worry at the moment. Those residing nearby shouldn't venture out into the sea," the KSDMA said in a statement.

Locals claim the phenomenon that started by 4 pm. At Nainamvalappu the sea had receded almost 50 metres across about 200 metres of shoreline.

The district administration said it is most likely a local occurrence.

With locals and people from other parts of the district flocking to witness the rare phenomenon, the police and the Fire & Rescue Department made announcements to disperse the crowd.