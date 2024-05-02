Unable to withdraw cooperative bank deposit for daughter's wedding, man kills self

Thiruvananthapuram: A distressed depositor, who consumed poison after failing to retrieve his deposit from the Service Cooperative Bank here, succumbed on Wednesday. The deceased Soma Sagaram (52) was a native of Marathur in Neyyatinkara.



He had deposited Rs 5 lakh in the Congress-led Perumpazathur Service Co-operative Bank, intending to utilize the funds for his daughter's wedding. However, his attempts to withdraw the money proved futile, leading him to consume poison in despair. Soma Sagaram, who consumed poison two weeks back, breathed his last on Wednesday evening.