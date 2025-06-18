Voting has begun in Nilambur as the constituency heads to the polling booths for the byelection today. Final preparations were completed earlier, and the mock poll, which began at 5:30 am, concluded successfully. Polling will continue until 6:00 pm.

The LDF and UDF candidates cast their votes during the early polling hours. LDF candidate M Swaraj voted at Mankuth LP School. He expressed confidence following his vote and said the voting percentage would increase. "I will visit the polling booths now," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath and his family voted at the Shoukath Veetikuth government LP School. He said that it's his first vote without his father, former minister Aryadan Muhammed, by his side. The congress leader said that he will get a historic majority in Nilambur and added that the contest is between LDF and UDF.

"There is a strong sentiment against the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Nilambur for making the lives of people miserable. Nobody can hinder the progress of UDF and we will win with a good majority," he said.

A total of 263 polling stations, including 59 newly established booths, have been arranged to facilitate the voting process. The Election Commission will use 315 electronic voting machines (EVMs), including those in reserve, and 341 VVPAT machines.

Special arrangements have been made at three polling booths located in tribal forest areas: Booth No. 42 at Punchakkolli Model Preschool, Booth No. 120 at Iruttukuthi Vaniyampuzha Forest Station, and Booth No. 225 at Nedumkayam Amenity Centre. Fourteen critical booths, including those in Maoist-affected and forest regions, have been placed under heightened security. Webcasting will be carried out at all polling stations.

According to the revised electoral roll, the Nilambur constituency has 2,32,381 voters, including 1,13,613 men, 1,18,760 women, and eight transgender voters. The electorate also includes 373 NRI voters, 324 service voters, and 7,787 new voters. Voting from home for 1,254 eligible voters was completed on 16 June.

A total of 1,301 polling officials have been deployed, comprising 316 presiding officers, 975 polling staff, and 10 micro-observers. Approximately 1,200 police personnel and central forces have been deployed across the constituency. Seventeen group patrolling teams and several Quick Response Teams are in place. Special security measures have been arranged in sensitive regions.

The counting of votes will be held on Monday, 23 June. The byelection was necessitated after sitting MLA P V Anvar, elected in 2021 as an LDF-backed independent, resigned following a public fallout with the CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. His exit followed serious allegations against senior police officers and the CM’s then political secretary.