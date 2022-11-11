Calicut varsity again presses for Vigilance probe against former VC

Thenhipalam: The Calicut University has again sought a Vigilance probe against former Vice Chancellor Dr M Abdul Salam even though the Kerala Government had set aside its earlier plea in this regard.

The varsity initially demanded an investigation against Salam in September 2020, following a syndicate decision. However, the Vigilance Director then wrote to the University Registrar that the probe was not required.

Despite this, the University shot off a letter to the Higher Education Principal Secretary the other day, demanding the inquiry.

A syndicate meeting of the varsity held last month decided that before approaching the Government there should be more clarity into the complaints against the former VC.

The charges



The University Finance committee held an internal probe into allegations of financial irregularities and favouritism against Dr Salam. The findings of the report were incorporated in the letter handed over to the Higher Educational Secretary by the University Registrar the other day.



The report includes charges like spending Rs 15 lakh for consultancy appointments to set up the Central Academic, Science, Library and Administrative Block (CASLAB), Rs 39.11 lakh for illegal activities using a JCB machine, making appointments on a contractual basis to posts not in the statute, non-interference during the starting of university centers, appointing Delhi Liaison Officer in violation of norms and the like.

“There were initially 19 charges against me. Not a single one exists now. I was exonerated from all these charges after finding me not guilty. If they want to again file a case and institute another Vigilance probe against me, let them do it. I can’t understand why they continue to target me despite the fact that over seven years have passed since I retired from the VC post,” said Dr Abdul Salam.