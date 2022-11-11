Like mother, like daughter! Both bag full A-Plus in Class 10, a year apart

Malappuram: A native of Mukkam who failed in her Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination has made a resounding comeback two decades later and that too a year after her daughter cleared the same hurdle with flying colours.

Ummu Habeeba could not clear the SSLC examinations 22 years ago as she failed in one subject - Physics. Now, the 35-year-old homemaker has achieved a full A-Plus in all the subjects in the Class 10 Equivalency Examination.

Ummu is the only candidate to get a full A-Plus in all subjects in Malappuram district. Incidentally,

her daughter Riya Babu achieved a full A-Plus in the regular SSLC examination a year ago.

Ummu is the wife of Cheerathalath Babu of Kuniyil locality. She appeared for the examinations at the Government Higher Secondary School at Areekode.

Ummu married some time after her Class 10 results in 2000. She could not write the exam thereafter.

As many people in the Kuniyil area appeared for the 10th equivalency examination and achieved success, Ummu too wished she could do it. She yearned to get her SSLC certificate before applying for her passport. In pursuit of the elusive qualification, she joined the study centre at the Government Upper Primary School at Areekode. She attended all the classes without fail and studied all by herself. Her daughter helped her learn Maths.

Getting good marks in the model examination gave her confidence a boost. However, she was a bit anxious before the main examination. When the results came out, Ummu had passed all subjects with flying colours, including Physics which she failed earlier.

Now, Ummu plans to join for Plus Two equivalency course.

Malappuram impresses

Malappuram district has achieved a 91.8 per cent victory in the Literacy Mission’s Tenth-Grade Equivalency examination. Out of the total 1,643 candidates from here, 1,508 have passed the examination.

Of those who have passed the examination, 886 are women, while 622 are men. As many as 163 from Scheduled Castes and seven from the Scheduled Tribe sections also cleared the examination.

Those who did not get an opportunity to study for many reasons, and also those who had dropped out in between can join the Equivalency course. Contact classes were held in 34 centres in the district for the students of the 15th batch.

Those who have passed the Tenth Equivalency examination can now join the Higher Secondary equivalency course.