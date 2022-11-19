4-year-old boy attacked by stray dogs in Malappuram, over 30 wounds

Tanur, Malappuram: A pack of stray dogs attacked a four-year-old boy playing in the courtyard of a house here.

The boy, Riswan, has sustained more than 30 wounds all over his body, including head, and has been admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. He is the son of Rasheed who resides at Kampanipady in Vattathani of Malappuram district. All the hair on one side of the child’s head appear to have been ripped away.

The incident happened as the child was playing with his friends from the neighbourhood on Friday morning. Six stray dogs attacked the boy. The other children did not suffer any dog bites.

The family members, who rushed to the spot on hearing their cries, rescued the boy. Riswan, who was bleeding from the head, was rushed to the Tirur Government District Hospital and given first-aid. But as he was seriously injured, the boy was shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Riswan, who is admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital, will undergo a surgery on Saturday.