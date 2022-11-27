Tension over unified mass at St Mary’s Basilica in Kochi, Archbishop stopped from entering church

Kochi: The St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica at Ernakulam witnessed a confrontation between two groups of devotees early on Sunday over offering the unified mass. The tension even prevented Apostolic Administrator Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath from entering the basilica.

The issue started when devotees opposing the unified mass locked the gate of the basilica from the inside. Meanwhile, the other group broke open the locked gate and tried to force their way into the basilica. Soon, the police arrived and removed those in favour of the unified mass from the area.

Subsequently, congregation-facing mass was offered at the basilica even as the devotees favouring the unified mass staged a protest outside.

While these incidents were taking place, Archbishop Andrews Thazhath arrived at the basilica to lead the unified mass. However, he was blocked at the gate and had to return without entering the place of worship.

The police are engaged in negotiations with both sides to defuse the tension.