Kasaragod man held with MDMA worth Rs 1 crore

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 15, 2022 11:03 PM IST
MDMA
The accused, Abdul Khader Naseer Hosseini.
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: A Kasaragod youth was arrested with synthetic drug MDMA worth Rs 1 crore from Malappuram on Thursday.

Abdul Khader Naseer Hosseini was taken into custody with 203gm MDMA, which is a highly potent drug also known as ecstasy and molly.

The Malappuram police made the arrest following a tip off that the drug was being transported from Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, a Kollam-native was arrested with 9gm MDMA and 500gm ganja at Karunagappally on the day. The accused, Mohammed Shan, the police said had transported the drugs from Bengaluru inside parcels comprising electronic goods.

