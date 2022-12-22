Complaint of swindling Rs. 14 lakh: Police register case against Mahila Congress leader Vibitha Babu

Thiruvalla: The Thiruvalla police have registered a case against Vibitha Babu, advocate and Mahila Congress leader of Pathanamthitta district, and her father on the charge of cheating a man financially.



The police action is on the basis of a complaint filed by Mathew C. Sebastian (75), of Jesus Bhavan, Puzhikolil, Kaduthuruthy, who now lives in the US.

The complaint says that Rs. 14 lakh was transferred in parts to the accounts of the advocate and her father for legal services in connection with a case involving his property.

Vibitha and her father had also sought financial help from him during the local self-government elections.

As there was no progress in the case, they were asked to return the money, but had failed to do so, the complaint said.

Meanwhile, Vibitha too has filed a complaint against Mathew. The complaint said that Mathew had threatened and made a grab at her.

Vibitha’s complaint said that a part of the money was paid as fee for the legal advice given by her and the rest of the amount was transferred by the complainant after personally pledging it for charity.

P.B. Vinod, Inspector of Police, Thiruvalla, said that a case had been registered against Vibitha Babu and her father.

On the basis of the complaint by Vibitha, a case has been registered against Mathew too.

Vibitha was the United Democratic Front candidate from the Mallappally division in the last local self-government election to the District Panchayat.