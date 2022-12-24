Is self-promotion more important than the lives of people, asks HC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has asked how the ‘self-promotion’ of some people becomes more important than the life of the citizens. Justice Devan Ramachandran raised the query while considering petitions related to illegal banners, boards, and festoons.

Justice Devan Ramachandran orally asked what sort of culture it is to set up illegal banners and others even while knowing that they can cause accidents, claiming the lives of people in some cases.

Thrissur Corporation Secretary Rakesh Kumar presented himself before the court over the incident in which a Thrissur-based advocate suffered injuries after getting entangled in the wires of festoons while riding on a scooter.

The court observed that unless it acted sternly, the ground situation won’t change. Despite court orders, people and organizations driven by self-promotion and ego are emboldened to set up illegal boards and banners endangering the lives of the people.

Since the people behind the banners and festoons are powerful, including politically, the Local Self-Government Secretaries are afraid to take action, the advocate appearing for Rakesh Kumar said.

However, the State Government informed the court that the Government has formed panels to tackle the issue and the LSG secretaries need not take action on their own. The Government hoped that this would allay the fears of the LSG secretaries.