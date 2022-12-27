Muslim League divided over Vaidekam resort row

Malappuram: There is a difference of opinion in the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) over the Vaidekam resort controversy, involving LDF Convener EP Jayarajan.

While P K Kunhalikutty, national general secretary of the Muslim League, opined the issue was an internal matter of the CPM, other party leaders like K P A Majeed and P K Firoz came out against his position. They said the Muslim League should raise its voice against the alleged injustice.

Meanwhile, IUML leader K M Shaji has claimed the current controversy in the CPM was Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's latest 'secret weapon' to finish off both Jayarajans.

"Those in the party (CPM) know the complaints are true. It was CPM State Secretary M V Govindan and his wife who stood with E P Jayarajan and provided him all the support to build the Ayurvedic resort," said Shaji.

Kunhalikutty, however, later clarified to the media that the Muslim League was not divided over the issue and called for a credible investigation into the matter.

He also said the UDF will discuss the issue in their next meeting.