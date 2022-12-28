Tribal woman who missed PSC interview gets another chance as Govt intervenes

Agali (Palakkad): A young tribal woman who had nearly lost out on the opportunity to land a Kerala Government job can now hope for a better tomorrow. The Public Service Commission (PSC) officials verified her certificates, which were reclaimed from her nursing school, and directed her to attend the interview for the post of Beat Forest Officer at Ernakulam on Thursday.

Manorama had reported on December 25, that Arathy, a resident of Karayoor Ooru of Sholayur Panchayath in Attappadi had lost the opportunity for a PSC interview as she could not present her certificates, despite clearing the written and physical fitness tests for the recruitment.

The nursing school had refused to hand over the certificates.

Following this, the office of the State Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, Devaswoms & Parliamentary Affairs intervened and the PSC too stepped in to help her out.

The withheld certificates were released from the nursing school and presented at the PSC office on Tuesday. After scrutinizing the certificates, the district PSC officials handed over the letter for an interview to be held at the Ernakulam District PSC office at 9.30 am on Thursday.

Later, Arathy returned the certificates to the nursing school before going home.

She is one step closer to the job she thought to have been lost forever. If there are no more hitches, she can wear the uniform of a Beat Forest Officer soon.

The hitch

Arathy, who had joined Palakkad Government Nursing School in 2015 for General Nursing Course, had to drop out as her specially abled son fell ill. Even after seven years, she could not collect the certificates from the nursing school. The school authorities maintained that the certificates can be returned only if the legally approved bond amount of Rs 50,000 is paid.

As she could not raise the amount, Arathy could not get the certificates and present them before the PSC officials for verification within the stipulated time. Thus, she lost the opportunity to participate in the interview.