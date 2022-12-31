Doctor among six bitten by stray dogs at Kottayam Medical College

Kottayam/Kollam: Fear has gripped the Kottayam Medical College premises as numerous stray dogs are running riot over the last few months.



On Friday a stray dog attacked six persons, including a doctor, thus creating panic. It later died after it was hit by a vehicle.

Besides the doctor, posted with the Orthopaedic department, the victims include a female employee of the ENT department, two temporary staff, and two bystanders. The doctor was bitten while walking towards the hospital after parking the vehicle. The incident occurred at about 7.45 am.

A little later the dog, which attempted to escape when people surrounded it, came under a vehicle and got killed.

More than 300 dogs can be seen roaming around the Medical College premises even now. As per reports, around 20 people have suffered dog bites in the last one month.

“The chances of rabies cannot be ruled out if the dog has bitten more than one person. Those bitten should surely get vaccinated. If the carcass of the dog is made available, it will be examined,” Dr Shaji Panikkasseri, District Veterinary Officer, said.

Stray dogs drag child

Meanwhile, a one-year-old playing on the verandah of a house at Kottiyam in Kollam was grievously injured in an attack by a pack of stray dogs. The dogs bit the child and dragged him for nearly five meters onto the road, before attacking him again.

A bike-rider and a neighbour rescued the child named Arnav Adav who is the son of Athira and Rajesh. He is now recuperating at the hospital.