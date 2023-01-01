Tamil girl who lost her parents early to find marital bliss in Keralite family

Aluva: The New Year has brought in glad tidings to a young Tamil woman who had lost her parents while a child. She is set to become a member of a Keralite family with her wedding scheduled on New Year's Day at the Bhagavathy Temple at Cheerakada here in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

Narmada lost her father when she was 3 and mother at 6 years, and was sheltered at the Girls Home that functions as a part of St Francis School here.

Rahul R Nair, son of E R Ravindran, a driving school owner here, and P S Preetha, BJP Councillor in the Aluva Municipality, will tie the knot with Narmada.

The wedding is scheduled at 10.40 am.

The marriage of Narmada’s elder sister, Pavithra Bhaskar, was conducted four months ago. Their uncle, Kannan, who had gone for building construction work at Ravindran’s house, had asked if financial help could be given for Pavithra’s marriage. Ravindran and Preetha, who came to know of the lonely situation of the girls, chose the younger girl as the bride for their son Rahul.

Rahul, who has been helping his father with running the driving school after completing the Diploma Mechanic (Motor Vehicle), was also happy about the choice.

Narmada, who did beautician and tailoring courses after completing her Plus Two, is planning to join for a degree course after the marriage.

Narmada’s parents, Bhaskar and Chithra Devi, had arrived in Kerala from Madurai over two decades ago in search of work. Bhaskar died in a road accident, while Chithra Devi died from an electrical shock from a slide worn on her hair while undergoing scanning in the medical college.

The girls were under the care of the nuns of the Congregation of Teresian Carmelites (CTC) from then on.