Private practice: Six senior doctors transferred from Alappuzha Medical College

Alappuzha: Six senior doctors of the Alappuzha Medical College have been transferred over the allegation of private practice.

Health Minister Veena George is understood to have ordered the transfers based on a report from the joint director of Medical Education.

According to a Manorama News report, Minister George had conducted a surprise visit to the hospital the other day. She found several departments unattended by doctors and ordered a probe.

Private practice of doctors in government-run medical, dental and nursing colleges in Kerala was banned by the state government in 2009.

In 2011, the state government directed the Director of Medical Education to constitute a vigilance cell in each medical college for conducting random checks.

Despite the existing ban, private practice in government medical colleges has allegedly continued.