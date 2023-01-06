Worker succumbs to injuries from fireworks accident at Sabarimala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 07, 2023 12:01 AM IST
The deceased, Jayakumar. Photo: Special arrangement

Pathanamthitta: A worker succumbed to injuries from a fireworks accident at Sabarimala.

The deceased was Jayakumar, a native of Chengannur, who was treated for 70% burns at the Medical College Hospital in Kottayam.

Two others were injured in accident at Malikappuram in Sabarimala, the famous Lord Ayyappa Temple.

The injuries sustained by the others is understood to be not serious.

The accident occurred when the workers were preparing 'kadina' (a pyrotechnic substance) that is usually burst as an offering in temples in Kerala.

