Kayamkulam: IAS couple V Venu and Sarada Muraleedharan were injured in a road accident here in Alappuzha district in the wee hours of Monday.

In all seven car riders were injured. They are now undergoing treatment at a private hospital at Parumala, near Thiruvalla.

Venu is Kerala's Home Secretary and his wife Sarada is the Additional Chief Secretary of the Local-Self Government Department.

Their son Sabari too has been injured. Driver Abhilash, and friends Pranav and Saurav are the others injured.

The Home Secretary has sustained injuries on his nose, forehead and urinary bladder. He is currently in the intensive care unit.



The other passengers have sustained injuries on their limbs.

The official vehicle of the Home Secretary crashed into a truck near Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district. The family was en route to Thiruvananthapuram from Kochi. The truck was heading towards Ernakulam from Kottukulangara.

Venu was appointed as the Home Secretary of the state last June.

