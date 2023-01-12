Man dies after drinking liquor from bottle found on road in Adimali

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 12, 2023 12:00 PM IST
The deceased is Padayattil Kunjumon (40) of Adimali. Photo: Manorama

One of the three men who were hospitalised after drinking liquor from a bottle found on the road in Adimali died while undergoing treatment at the Kottayam Medical College.

The deceased is Padayattil Kunjumon (40) of Adimali. He and two of his friends, Anilkumar and Manoj, were hopsitalised on Sunday after they drank pesticide-laced liquor. After his condition worsened, he was shifted to the intensive care unit.

A common friend of the three found the abandoned liquor bottle at Apsarakunnu in Adimali. After they drank from the bottle, they started to throw up.

They were admitted to the Adimali Taluk Hospital after feeling unwell. They were shifted to Kottayam Medical College after their condition worsened.

