CMO calls SHOs directly as sleuths mislead police higher-ups

Thiruvananthapuram: The Pinarayi Vijayan Government is now in the midst of a major cleansing of the police force by sacking criminal elements, including those with mafia links. The Chief Minister’s Office itself has stepped in to keep a tab on police stations. Calls went from the CMO to more than 40 inspectors who are Station House Officers (SHOs) the other day asking for details on the goings-on.



The CMO intervention follows complaints that the Intelligence Officers are sending fake reports against the Inspectors to protect the goondas they have connections with and to avenge the inspectors.

Many inspectors who have the charge of the Station complained that they continue to do the same work they had been doing at the time they joined as Sub-Inspectors eight years ago.

Unwarranted disciplinary actions are also initiated against us, said several SHOs.

They demanded that those who joined the force as SIs, later on, must be entrusted with the Station charge while engaging them in other responsibilities. The Government is considering entrusting the responsibility of more than 100 stations to the Sub-Inspectors in this manner.

Bars licence to be revoked

Bars functioning beyond the time limit are set to be penalised. The Director General of Police (DGP) has directed the District Police Chiefs to use the powers in the Police Act, including cancelling the licence, if the bars continue to operate after 11 at night. The stringent regulation on bars is to control the goondas.

Directions to cancel the licence would be given if hotels and restaurants conduct DJ parties without permission and group drinking sessions are found in public buildings. Action would be taken if the microphones are operated within the buildings after 11 pm and in open spaces after 10 pm.