'Medical board set up to treat Oommen Chandy,' says Health Minister Veena George after visiting leader

Thiruvananthapuram: State Health Minister Veena George visited former Kerala Chief Minister and Congress leader Oommen Chandy who has been admitted to NIMS Hospital in Neyyattinkara with high fever.

The Minister visited Chandy in the hospital this morning as directed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Health Minister told media persons that she talked to Chandy’s daughter and the doctors who are attending to him.

A medical board led by Dr Manju has been constituted and the treatment is on, the Minister informed.

Chandy, who was hospitalised on Monday for high fever with the onset of pneumonia, is currently administered antibiotics to treat his infection. Follow-up treatment would begin after his infection subsides.

Congress leader A K Antony and United Democratic Front convenor M M Hassan had visited Chandy at his home before he was hospitalised.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan enquired about Chandy’s health status over the phone while talking to his son Chandy Oommen. The CM had also told him that the Health Minister would visit Oommen Chandy at the hospital.

Soon after, Chandy Oommen thanked the CM through a Facebook post. In the post, originally in Malayalam, Chandy Oommen said, “Thank you dear CM Pinarayi Vijayan for calling and enquiring about dad’s health, and for assuring to send the Health Minister to the hospital.”