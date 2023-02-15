Actor assault case: Dileep moves SC against re-examining Manju Warrier

Dileep has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court against the re-examining of witnesses, mainly his former wife Manju Warrier, in connection with the 2017 actor assault case.

The apex court had on Monday asked Dileep to state his position on the state seeking to re-examine witnesses.

In his affidavit, Dileep argued that the reasons stated by the prosecution for re-examining the witnesses were fake.

The actor has said that the prosecution is buying time for itself.

In his 24-page affidavit, Dileep argues the prosecution questioning his wife Kavya Madhavan's parents, Madhavan and Syamala, was also to prolong the trial.

The Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari will hear the case again on Friday.