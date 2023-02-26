KAPPA case accused stabbed to death in Kollam

A man facing charges under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAPPA) was stabbed to death in Kunnikode, Kollam, late on Saturday.

The deceased is Riyas, locally known as Pothu Riyas.

The culprit, Shihab, surrendered himself before the police.

The incident happened around 11 pm on Saturday. A dispute about an auction of a meat stall led to the murder, police said.

The duo had another dispute a few days ago that resulted in Riyas attacking Shihab and stabbing him. The latter had filed a complaint with the police regarding this.

Though Riyas was taken to the medical college hospital after the attack on Saturday, he succumbed on the way, police added.