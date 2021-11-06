60-year-old woman in Kollam arrested for killing 86-year-old mother-in-law

Kollam: A 60-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday for murdering elderly mother-in-law by setting her ablaze at Kulasekharapuram here on October 29.

Radhamani, 60 is the accused in the murder of Nalinakshi, 86, whose death was initially presumed to be suicide.

She had been found with severe burns at 2 am and taken to the Taluk hospital by policemen.

Later, en route to a private hospital, the woman died. After the post-mortem had revealed a deep wound on the back of Nalinakshi's head, the police became suspicious.

Locals had informed the police that Radhamani and Nalinakshi used to quarrel regularly. Nalinakshi was reportedly subjected to physical attacks as well.

Radhamani has reportedly confessed to the crime saying she had initially banged Nalinakshi's head against a wall before burning her body using kerosene.

According to the police, Radhamani killed her mother-in-law, who reportedly had psychological issues, because she was affecting her peace of mind. Radhamani has previously served a jail term for brewing illicit liquor.